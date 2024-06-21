Suri Cruise looks happy in love kissing her boyfriend Toby Cohen in Central Park

Suri Cruise is out of high school and enjoying summer with her boyfriend. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise is officially 18, a high school graduate, and college-bound. Suri has lived a very private life, but the public has always been fascinated by her. Recently, more details about her life have been made public, and she has officially stepped out with her boyfriend, Toby Cohen.

Cruise and Cohen just enjoyed prom together, and they looked so cute in their fancy clothes. Now that schools are out, they are spending time together, sharing some PDA in the park. The young couple was photographed in Central Park sharing kisses, hugs, and holding hands.

The celebrity kid had a big smile as she walked with her boyfriend. They looked sporty and casual, with Cohen wearing grey sweatpants and a black t-shirt with the sleeves cut off. Suri looked comfortable with a grey Massachusetts Institute of Technology t-shirt and light pink shorts.

Cohen is in the same grade as Suri and will graduate with her from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Arts and Performing Arts. He is an aspiring singer and musician who shares his music online, and he plays the guitar.

They are both college-bound but will face the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Cohen will reportedly attend Berklee College of Music, while Suri will attend Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Once Suri leaves for college, it will be interesting to see how she begins to change her relationship with the public. Katie has kept her life private, only sharing rare details in interviews. With Suri in another state, she may decide to make a public social media account and branch out. Whatever happens, she will be under a microscope, so hopefully, she still has a fun college experience without having to worry about every move she makes.