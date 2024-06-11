Katie Holmes says her clothes will sometimes ‘disappear’ living with Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are one of the most fashionable mother-daughter celebrity duos. They are often seen out and about in New York, rocking their unique styles that change from season to season. While Holmes has always been a fashionista, her mini-me has been following in her footsteps with fashionable looks.





Suri and her mom love to spend time together in cute outfit

Now that Suri is all grown up, she can fit into her mom’s amazing wardrobe. In a recent interview, the Dawson’s Creek star admitted that her daughter will sometimes get ahold of her clothes. “Sometimes the basics definitely disappear,” Holmes told The Sunday Times, assuring she’s happy to share with her daughter, “But that’s fine.”

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has worn some stunning looks over the course of her career that Suri may one day inherit - if she chooses to. “I’ve saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” Holmes told the outlet.





Suri, who recently turned 18, will soon be leaving the nest. She seemingly confirmed the news last week in a friend’s TikTok video that she will be attending Carnegie Mellon University, a private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

They will get to enjoy the summer together before Suri starts this new adventure of her life. But it may be a difficult time for her mom, who reportedly wanted her to stay close to New York.



Katie will soon have to wave goodbye to her daughter when she starts school

A source told DailyMail, the 45-year-old is “overwhelmed” at the thought of sending her only child to college. “Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” an insider told the outlet.

Once Suri does start college, we may see a new side of Holmes, who still has some things she wants to check off her bucket list. She revealed in her interview with Sunday Times she would “absolutely” “love” to get into cosmetics. The Coda star also wants to continue to write and direct her own films, adding “Maybe write a few books - fiction.”

If Holmes continues to write and direct projects, it also means Suri will have some opportunities. She lent vocals to her mom’s recent projects, 2022’s Alone Together and 2023’s Rare Objects, and Holmes hopes to keep working with her. “I hope she always does something on my films,” she told Glamour in 2023. “I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people,” Holmes added.