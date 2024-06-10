Lauren Sánchez’s stunning red look at son’s graduation

Lauren Sánchez has once again captivated attention with her sense of style. This time, Sánchez turned heads at a significant family event: her son Nikko Gonzalez’s college graduation. On June 5, she took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone, sharing a heartfelt video of her toast to her 23-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Tony Gonzalez.

In the celebratory video, the 54-year-old helicopter pilot, former news anchor, and media personality dazzles in a Versace latex minidress from the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection. The dress is a striking example of contemporary high fashion, boasting a bodycon design highlighting Sánchez’s toned figure.

It features a center cutout, sweetheart neckline, and delicate spaghetti straps adorned with Versace’s iconic gold Medusa medallion. The back of the dress is just as eye-catching, with elegant gold zipper hardware completing the look. Initially retailing for $2,575, the dress exemplifies Sánchez’s penchant for luxury fashion.

Sánchez accessorized the bold outfit with a statement gold bangle and diamond stud earrings, while her parted hair added a touch of classic glamour.

The Instagram video captures Sánchez’s emotional toast to her son, expressing her pride and excitement for his future. “I’m super excited to see what this next chapter in your life will be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am,” Sánchez says in the video.

Lauren Sánchez’s appearance at her son’s graduation is just the latest in a series of stylish outings. Although she loves wearing red, while ascending the Met Gala steps on May 6, Sánchez captivated in a strapless black velvet gown adorned with mosaic pearl and mirrored appliqués reminiscent of a shattered stained-glass rose. Designed by Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the gown was a custom creation inspired by the Art Nouveau aesthetics of the fashion house’s fall 2024 collection.