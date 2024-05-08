All about Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Shattered Glass’ gown at the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala is the epitome of artistry. It is an annual event for fashion designers to take their creativity to another level, and celebrities don their most extravagant and exquisite ensembles. Among the stars who stole the spotlight at the 2024 Met Gala was Lauren Sánchez, who mesmerized with her breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown.

Ascending the Met Gala steps on May 6, Sánchez captivated in a strapless black velvet gown adorned with mosaic pearl and mirrored appliqués reminiscent of a shattered stained-glass rose. Designed by Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the gown was a custom creation inspired by the Art Nouveau aesthetics of the fashion house’s fall 2024 collection.

In an interview with Vogue, Garcia expressed his admiration for the gown’s design, noting how the shattered glass motif seamlessly merged with the elegance of the black velvet, accentuating Sánchez’s petite waist. The dress served as a metaphor for resilience and the beauty of overcoming life’s challenges.

Sánchez herself resonated deeply with the gown’s symbolism, describing it as more than just a dress but a piece of art that reflects the journey of piecing together one’s broken pieces. She eloquently articulated the deeper meaning behind the design, highlighting its significance in her narrative. “In my head, it’s definitely a metaphor for life because it’s a little bit about all your broken pieces in life and putting those pieces back together,” she says to the publication. “It’s not just a dress. It is really a piece of art.”

Lauren Sánchez’ is considering to evolve her style after attending the 2024 Met Gala

When asked if the going will influence her fashion in the future, she said: “I think my personal style is ever evolving. I was a reporter for a long time, so it was suits. Then I did a morning show, and you dressed a little differently. I’ve always had to dress for the role I was in,” she says. “Now I’m having fun.”

According to the publication, when Lauren stepped into the Oscar de la Renta atelier, she felt like a “little girl in the candy shop.”

Behind the Seams

The official Oscar de la Renta Instagram account offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of Sánchez’s stunning ensemble, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship involved in bringing the kaleidoscopic dreamscape to life. The video captured Sánchez’s enthusiasm throughout the creative process, even as she humorously remarked on the tightness of the dress, jokingly stating, “I don’t need to breathe.”

As someone whose style has evolved over the years to reflect her various roles in the media industry, Sánchez remains open to new sartorial adventures, embracing the opportunity to explore and experiment with different looks.