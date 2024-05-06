Lauren Sanchez makes her Met Gala debut in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown

It’s Met Gala Monday! The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the exclusive dinner. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story. Among the stars in attendance is Lauren Sanchez who made her debut at the event.



The Emmy award-winning journalist looked amazing in the black ball gown

The Emmy award-winning journalist looked stunning in a black Oscar de la Renta ball gown. The velvet dress had a large full skirt covered in small mirrors in the shape of a shattered stained glass rose that was perfect for the theme.

It was a custom take on Oscar de la Renta’s “Art Nouveau” fall 2024 collection, inspired by Louis Comfort Tiffany’s iconic glasswork. “In my head, it’s definitely a metaphor for life because it’s a little bit about all your broken pieces in life and putting those pieces back together,” Sanchez told Vogue. “It’s not just a dress. It is really a piece of art.”



It’s been reported that Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour herself was helping curate Sánchez’s look.

It was a different vibe than usual for Sanchez, who said she wanted to try something new. When Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim first sent sketch options, Sanchez explained “If you saw them, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s very Lauren’—extremely sexy, low cut.” “I go, ‘No, I think I’m going to try something different.”

Jeff Bezos did not walk the carpet, but the billionaire was seen at the event with Sanchez before she took the stairs. Sanchez quipped to Vogue that he is her “best accessory.”