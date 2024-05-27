Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ rare public outing with their children

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are not often seen together in public, let alone with their children. It had been years since we saw the whole family together, so their outing this weekend caused quite a stir, catching everyone’s attention. The actors, happily married since 2015, were spotted with their children, Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The family enjoyed an exciting WNBA basketball game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The last time the four appeared together in public was in May 2022 at the Miami Grand Prix. Since then, there have not been public photos of the beautiful family together. The photo showed how much the kids have grown since the last time they were seen.

Ashton clapped, cheered, and celebrated the win of his friend Caitlin Clark. Both Kutcher and Clark are from Iowa, and the star of The Butterfly Effect has supported her since her early days. “[Ashton is] a fellow Hawkeye, somebody that’s been very supportive of me over the course of my college career,” said the athlete at the post-game press conference. “He was encouraging me the whole game.”

In addition to posing with the player, Kutcher took to social media to show his admiration for Clark and personally congratulate her. He shared a photo of the two with the caption: “Props @caitlinclark22 on W 1. Even Bigger props on being someone to look up to! Take your shot! #hawkeyes”.

One standout moment from their outting was seen online with a video of Wyatt, the daughter of the That 70s Show actors seen crying tears of joy when the family met with the WNBA player. Clark also shared a photo with the family of four.

Although Kutcher and Kunis have briefly reappeared with their children, they will likely continue to keep them out of the spotlight. This is what they have done all these years to preserve their privacy and try to give their children a life away from the celebrity world. They want them to grow up like any other kids, to understand the effort it takes to build a future, and not be influenced by fame.

Moreover, the actors revealed that they decided Wyatt and Dimitri will not inherit their fortune (estimated at $300 million) but will donate it instead. “I hope my kids are resourceful individuals who can contribute to society. Everything else is luxury,” Mila said in an interview with E! News in 2021. “When they grow up and want to start a business, I’ll invest in it as long as there’s a good plan behind it. But we don’t want them to just wait for an inheritance,” Ashton said in 2018.