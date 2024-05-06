Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The wait is finally over! The most highly anticipated fashion event of the year has arrived. Some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars are showing off their best looks at the 2024 Met Gala, including Latinos making their mark.
Among the fan-favorite stars on the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny are co-charing the event this year, and the pair are no strangers to the Met Gala, as both musicians have previously made headlines for their glamorous looks.
