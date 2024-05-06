Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth look cool and edgy at pre-Met gala dinner

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are ready for the most stylish night of the year. The couple attended a dinner hosted by Anna Wintour, where they showed off some fun and matching looks as they get ready for today’s awaited Met Gala.

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth at a pre-Met Gala dinner party

Hemsworth and Pataky wore striking looks. In the case of Hemsworth, he wore a dark blue jacket with a leopard print, which he matched with a silk black shirt and matching pants. Adding some color and vibrancy were some red tinted sunglasses. Pataky opted for a similar print and tone, wearing a dark purple crocodile-effect jacket that she paired with a light purple silk shirt and some shorts. She rounded out the look with heels and a matching crocodile-like clutch purse.

The Met Gala dinner was attended by the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

©GettyImages



Zendaya and Law Roach in New York City

This year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala will take place today, the first Monday in May, as it has occurred over the past years. While the party has long remained a mystery to audience members and fashion fans, the red carpet has become a highly entertaining moment, where celebrities show off some of their coolest and craziest looks.

The Met Gala red carpet kicks off today at 5:30 pm E.T. This year’s theme will be the name of the new exhibition at the Costume Institute, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The exhibit will showcase “clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again—and are thus sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute,” per Vogue. The dress code of today’s show is “The Garden of Time,” a name that’s borrowed from a J.G. Ballard short story, and that features plenty of botanical imagery and topics that explore wealth and aristocracy.