Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck focusing on ‘what really matters’ amid ‘outside hate’: Are they moving to NYC?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to support each other in their marriage. The celebrity couple married in 2022, and have been there for each other ever since, with JLo supporting his latest movie ‘Air’ in 2023, and Ben being by her side throughout the release of her new album and movie ‘This Is Me Now.’

A close source to the pair revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they are paying no mind to “outside hate” and continue to focus on their relationship and blended family. “Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate. She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some,” the insider said.

“She realizes that will always be the case because she’s an artist and there are people who don’t get her or know her,” they continued, “Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can’t please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other’s talents and capabilities.”

JLo is currently preparing to start her tour, and the couple is seemingly ready to make a big move, changing Los Angeles for New York City. “Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family,” the source said to the publication. “Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They’re all kind and get along well.”

“Jen and Ben would love to get a place in New York and are open to buying,” the insider said to ET. “It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised.”