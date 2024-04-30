Bad Bunny shares details on his Met Gala look as co-chair for the evening

Bad Bunny is sharing some details about his experience at the Met Gala. The Puerto Rican singer, who attended last year wearing an all-white tweed Jacquemus suit, featuring an open back and a long train adorned with flowers, will be co-charing this year alongside Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Anna Wintour.

During his latest interview with Vogue ahead of his concert in New York City, the musician talked about his love for fashion and was asked about his process when choosing his Met Gala look. This will be Bad Bunny’s third Met Gala, and his first time co-charing the exclusive event.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny and Simon Porte Jacquemus attend The 2023 Met Gala

“I think that the chance to improvise,” he said without giving too many details. “You can’t really improvise for the Met. If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it.”

The singer is expected to partner with Jacquemus this year as well, as he continues to be a muse for the brand, in their latest collection ‘Les Sculptures,’ following the jaw-dropping runway show in late January, which took place at Saint-Paul de Vence in the south of France.

He also talked to Vogue about his process when collaborating with fashion brands; “Sometimes we reach out, and sometimes they reach out to us,” he continued, “and it’s the same with music, it’s always based on connections and feelings. It’s based on me, feeling identified with the brand or the designer or what they do. That I use it, that I like it. Not me doing it for the sake of it.”