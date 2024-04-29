Bad Bunny reveals the hardest part of learning English and the purchase he regrets the most

Bad Bunny is one of the most successful singers in the world at the moment. The Puerto Rican star has influenced music and pop culture throughout his career, introducing his sound and representing Latin America around the globe.

During his latest interview with Vogue, the singer talked about the beginnings of his career, and everything that he has learned. Bad Bunny was also asked about the hardest part of communicating in English, as his first language is Spanish, with many previously wondering about how he communicated with Kendall Jenner during their previous romantic relationship.

“I’m still learning,” he revealed, explaining that he likes to “[speak] English in private. Not on camera or somewhere else.” Bad Bunny confessed that “the hardest thing” is “sometimes, conveying feelings, or what I’m truly thinking.”

He continued; “Because I feel and think in Spanish, so when I translate that feeling and thought into English, It’s not the same. That’s the hardest part,” Bad Bunny declared. Further in the interview, he was asked about “the hardest word to pronounce in English.”

“All of them,” he laughed, adding, “all words are hard to pronounce.” Bad Bunny went on to say that he wants to keep on learning songs in English, following his viral video where he can be seen singing along to Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free.’ “I have to work on learning new songs in English,” he said.

The musician was asked about his first big purchase, revealing that he used to spend a lot on sunglasses. “I used to spend a lot of money on sunglasses but I don’t spend on crazy stuff [anymore],” he said, before responding; “The Buggati.” He was asked about the purchase he regrets the most, to which he laughed and said, “The Buggati.”