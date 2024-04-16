Bad Bunny opens up about his mother’s thoughts on his music

In a recent interview with Alofoke Radio Show, a prominent Dominican podcast hosted by media mogul Santiago Matías alongside Vitaly Sanchez, Vincent Carmona, Nabil Rodriguez, Moises Salce, and other contributors, Bad Bunny, the acclaimed Puerto Rican star, provided insights into his mother’s perspective on his music.

During the candid conversation, Bad Bunny disclosed that his mother prefers his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” over his latest project, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.” He noted that “Un Verano Sin Ti” contains less profanity than his recent work, suggesting that this distinction might contribute to his mother’s preference. Despite the lyrical differences, he emphasized that his mother has listened to all his songs.

One track, “Telefono Nuevo,” prompted an interesting exchange when Matías inquired if Bad Bunny’s mother had listened to it. In response, the artist revealed, “She listened to the entire album,” before humorously adding, “But I don’t know if she played that song again.”

Beyond their musical interactions, Bad Bunny shared personal insights into his relationship with his mother. He said the retired teacher accompanies him on tour.

The interview also provided a glimpse into Bad Bunny’s family life beyond his relationship with his mother. He revealed that his entire family, including his father and cousins, attended his New York City concerts, showcasing the importance of family ties in his journey as an artist.

Bad Bunny performed three nights at the Barclays Center in New York City starting the weekend of April 11. As part of his highly anticipated Most Wanted Tour, the reggaeton sensation took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd, marking a historic moment for him and the entire Latin music industry.

The famous Puerto Rican artist, known for his authentic and mesmerizing performances, was crying on stage as he looked at the large crowd of fans. In this emotional moment, he highlighted his deep bond with his audience and their mutual admiration.

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour consists of 37 dates across 31 cities in North America. It kicked off at the Delta Center in Salta Lake City, Utah, marking the first time he’s performed in the venue.