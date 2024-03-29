Ricky Martin celebrates Bad Bunny’s LGBTQ+ advocacy

Ricky Martin took the opportunity to laud fellow artist Bad Bunny for supporting the LGBTQ+ community. During an appearance at “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Ricky spoke about the time he presented Bad Bunny with a GLAAD Award for his impactful advocacy. Martin celebrated the artist’s courage and reflected on the evolving landscape of acceptance and self-expression.

“It’s amazing what he’s doing,” Martin expressed. “I mean, it’s a different generation.” Ricky Martin reminisced about his journey, marked by fear and apprehension. “I was very afraid...of being judged and losing my career for just sharing who you are, who I am, and how I love,” he confessed, highlighting the challenges he faced in embracing his true self.

Ricky Martin marveled at the fearlessness displayed by today’s artists, regardless of societal norms or expectations. “Now you have this generation of great artists, very talented artists that...don’t care if they want to wear a skirt. I’m going to wear a skirt, and I’m going to paint my nails if I want to paint my nails,” he exclaimed, applauding the unapologetic self-expression that defines this era.

Moreover, Martin emphasized the importance of allies within the LGBTQ+ community, recognizing their pivotal role in fostering inclusivity and acceptance. “How lucky are we that we have this force of young people that are talking to young people,” Martin said celebrating the power of authenticity and vulnerability in shaping a more compassionate world.

Previously, Ricky Martin offered fans a rare glimpse into his personal life during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. The international superstar, who is promoting his latest project, the series “Palm Royale,” delved into topics ranging from dating in the modern world to his decision to come out of the closet.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Cohen inquired about Martin’s dating life. Martin’s response was refreshingly candid, sparking a dialogue about the complexities of contemporary romance. When asked if he was dating, Martin quipped, “What’s dating?” His subsequent banter with Cohen revealed casual encounters and the fluidity of preferences.

Ricky Martin’s decision to come out as gay

Reflecting on the internal and external pressures he faced, Martin disclosed the conflicting advice he received from his team, who initially urged him to keep his sexuality private. Despite the warnings, Martin recognized the significance of being a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, a realization that preceded his advisors.

“‘No. This is going to be the end of your career. Don’t. You don’t need to. Why? Shut up. You don’t need to share it. Everybody knows around you. You don’t have to tell the world. Your friends know, and your family knows. Why do you need to stand in front of the camera and talk about it?’” Ricky said, referring to his team’s reaction. “They didn’t understand the importance of it. Now I see it. I understood before they did how important it is not only for me but to be a spokesperson for something as important.”