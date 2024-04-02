Ricky Martin says his daughter Lucia wants to become a singer: ‘I always said she was a star’

Ricky Martin is opening up about his successful career and his family life. The Puerto Rican singer talked about his parenting journey and revealed that he is proud of his kids, and has been doing an incredible job at co-parenting with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

During his latest conversation with Interview Magazine, the musician gave some insight into his private life. he was interviewed by Zoe Saldana, who asked him if fatherhood changed the way he approaches his music and career, to which he revealed that his career has influenced his 5-year-old daughter Lucia.

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, and their twins Valentino and Matteo

“I have a daughter, Lucia, she’s only 5 years old, and I took her to the pediatrician last week and the doctor asked, “Lucia, what do you want to be when you grow up?” And she said, “I want to be a singer,”” Ricky detailed, admitting that he was surprised with her answer.

“My heart wanted to come out of my mouth because I always said she was a star,” he declared, adding that Jwan agreed. “And my ex-husband believes the same thing. When the twins were born, I wrote a song called “The Best Thing About Me Is You.” I never said, “This is for my children,” but, hey, it was for them,” he said.

Ricky Martin with his sons Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin at the premiere of ‘Palm Royale’

During the interview, Ricky said he is grateful for his career and the new chapter of his life, after starring in the Apple TV series ‘Palm Royale.’ “I think this is my fourth decade. I’m in a really cool place and I’m still with the energy and optimism about what life is offering, and it’s full-on gratitude,” he continued. “I can’t complain. It’s full of ups and downs of course, because it’s life, but I’m focusing on the light and my eyes are open to all the lessons that are coming.”