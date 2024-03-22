Ricky Martin reveals if he is dating someone new

Ricky Martin offered fans a rare glimpse into his personal life during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. The international superstar, who is promoting his latest project, the series “Palm Royale,” delved into topics ranging from dating in the modern world to his decision to come out of the closet.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Cohen inquired about Martin’s dating life. Martin’s response was refreshingly candid, sparking a dialogue about the complexities of contemporary romance. When asked if he was dating, Martin quipped, “What’s dating?” His subsequent banter with Cohen revealed casual encounters and the fluidity of preferences.

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin visits SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at the SiriusXM Studios on March 20, 2024 in New York City.

During “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Ricky said that although he flirts, he is focused on his family and is “super chill.”

Ricky Martin’s decision to come out as gay

Reflecting on the internal and external pressures he faced, Martin disclosed the conflicting advice he received from his team, who initially urged him to keep his sexuality private. Despite the warnings, Martin recognized the significance of being a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, a realization that preceded his advisors.

“‘No. This is going to be the end of your career. Don’t. You don’t need to. Why? Shut up. You don’t need to share it. Everybody knows around you. You don’t have to tell the world. Your friends know, and your family knows. Why do you need to stand in front of the camera and talk about it?’” Ricky said, referring to his team’s reaction. “They didn’t understand the importance of it. Now I see it. I understood before they did how important it is not only for me but to be a spokesperson for something as important.”

Interestingly, Martin revealed the unexpected support he received from his father, a psychologist, who encouraged him to embrace his truth, especially in light of his role as a father himself. Recounting the pivotal moment when he publicly came out, Martin described the mix of emotions he experienced, from nervousness to profound relief.

“So, my father’s a psychologist, and he’s the one that- he told me, ‘Rick, you need to come out. My father. Yeah, especially when I became a father. He said, ‘What are you going to teach your kids to lie? You gotta be open. You gotta go out. Tell me what you; I want to help you. How can we do this?’ and I’m like, ‘All right, dad, I’m working on it. Gimme a second. I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s through an interview. I don’t know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don’t know. Gimme a break. It’ll come,’ and my mom was -- when I told my mom when I was 18 years old, she was concerned because she was, ‘Oh my god, I just don’t want you to hurt and people out there are really cruel,’ and so it took her a minute to, to accept it, but obviously when I did it, I made sure she was on an airplane on her way to see me. So, she was on her airplane, and I did what I did,” he explained.

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin’s father at Ricky Martin Concert Blanco y Negro Tour live at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Jose M. Agrelot on August 10, 2007 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ricky Martin’s divorce

In July 2023, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef decided to separate after being married for six years. They announced the news while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a cordial relationship for their children’s well-being. The singer said that providing their children with a harmonious and peaceful environment is their top priority, a commitment they have fully fulfilled.

Ricky has recognized how difficult it is to face changes in a relationship. “It is never easy, you know that any separation is difficult, but I believe that it is something that had to happen and today my ex-husband and I have a wonderful relationship, we are raising two children,” he said in Ventaneando.