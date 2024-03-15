In a rare appearance, Ricky Martin posed on the red carpet with his adorable twins Valentino and Matteo, 15, who he welcomed via surrogate in 2008. On March 14th, the singer attended the premiere of ‘Palm Royal,’ his new series on Apple TV+﻿, with his eldest children. As expected, their presence stole the attention since it’s been a while since they were all together at a public event. During his new phase as a single man following his divorce from Jwan Yosef, the star has emphasized that his children’s love is paramount to him. Finding solace in his little ones, he’s also been deeply engrossed in several professional projects..

