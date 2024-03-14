Ricky Martin speaks candidly about raising his teen boys, Matteo and Valentino

Ricky Martin feels at peace. The iconic singer and actor is currently motivated by his professional career and by his relationship as a father to twins Matteo and Valentino, and the children he shares with Jwan Yosef, Lucia and Renn. In a recent interview promoting his new series “Palm Royale,” Martin spoke candidly about elements of his personal life that make him proud, specifically when it comes to raising teenagers with whom he spends the majority of his time with.

©@ricky_martin



Ricky Martin and his sons, Matteo and Valentino

Ricky and his twins are inseparable

Martin became a father 15 years ago, with the birth of his twins. He’s discussed raising his boys as a beautiful experience. “It’s been wonderful. They don’t want to go, they’re with me at all times. I go on tour and they’re with me, because we have their tutors traveling with us. After the pandemic, Zoom makes everything easier,” he said in an interview with the Spanish-language program Despierta América.

Martin values the relationship he’s built with his inner circle. He discussed how much he enjoys developing a close relationship to his twins, a dynamic that has served the family well as Matteo and Valentino enter their teenage years. “I like that we’re so close and that they make all the questions that they need to make. I like giving them answers that are transparent and truthful.”

Martin also discussed his youngest kids, calling his whole family wonderful. “And obviously I have Lucia and Renn... I have the energy and we’re all healthy, so it’s all wonderful.”

©@ricky_martin



Ricky and his children

‘Palm Royale,’ Martin’s new acting challenge

Martin’s musical career is in full bloom, but he’s also continuing to develop his career as an actor, another one of his passions. He’s now involved in the Apple TV series “Palm Royale,” which premieres on March 20th. He plays a character called Robert, marking his TV comeback since “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

“What I want every time I act is to bring a story and deliver it to the public, making us all think. And if we can make people think while having some sense of humor, then why not,” he said about his role.

©GettyImages



Martin is making his TV comeback with the series “Palm Royale”

Returning to TV sets has been a comforting experience for Martin, who believes acting serves as a form of therapy. “At the end of the day, this story talks about a lot of people who have secrets. This series helped me in a lot of ways, it was like going to therapy. Everytime I entered the studio it was a way of letting things go and getting in contact with my emotions while allowing things to happen as they should,” he said.