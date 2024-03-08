Ricky Martin secured his role in ‘Palm Royale’ after dancing with the show’s creator

Ricky Martin’s “Linvin‘ La Vida Loca” might be one of his most successful songs, and believe it or not, he released it 25 years ago. To mark this milestone and talk about other projects, the Puerto Rican sat down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which aired on NBC, to share never-before-seen details of the track and what’s next in his career as an actor.

Martin told Jimmy Fallon that the song wasn’t intended to appear on his fifth studio album and English-language debut, Ricky Martin (1999). After sharing that Draco Rosa and Desmond Child wrote the track, the singer told Fallon he had to go back to the studio to include it in the already-finished album.

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin shows off his moves in a black Armani outfit as he performs “Livin‘ La Vida Loca” for the audience as the Compaq Center on Sunday.

“The truth is that I heard the demo. Desmond Child and Draco Rosa sent it to me, and I said, ‘Wait a minute, this is the song!’” he recalled, revealing the album was ready for mastering. I said, ‘ Everybody go back into the studio. We need to record this song, and it’s ’Livin‘ La Vida Loca.’ I was super crazy! Super amazing!“

Jimmy the proceeds to inform the audience how the legendary track is going to be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The song is one of 25 pieces that were considered all-time cultural treasures worthy of preservation based on its cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.

“Livin‘ La Vida Loca” marked a before-and-after in Latin crossover upon its release on March 23, 1999. The song sold over 8 million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. It was also the Puerto Rican singer’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining in that position for five consecutive weeks.

Ricky Martin’s future as an actor

Ricky Martin also discussed his upcoming acting gig, revealing that he secured his role in Palm Royale after dancing with the show’s creator, Abe Sylvia, at an Oscars after-party.

The 52-year-old King of Latin Music and actor said the 1970s period comedy miniseries that will be aired on Apple TV+ arrived in his life by fate—or maybe his good dancing skills.

“In an after-hours Oscar party. It was a really cool after-party. I try to go every year because it’s wonderful. And I was dancing next to the creator of the show, Abe Sylvia, who is a wonderful producer and director. And someone that also taught me so much,” Ricky said.

“And we were just dancing and I don’t know what happened. A couple of days later he contacted my agent, and two weeks later I had the script,” Ricky said, leaving the audience and Jimmy in awe. “No way,” the host remarked.

“And then two weeks later, I flew to L.A. to meet with Tate Taylor, also the director and executive producer of the show,” Ricky revealed, adding, “And I am so lucky to be part of such a wonderful show, because this is one serious, it’s serious, but it’s funny, but it’s dark. But it’s so much, this show. Everything that you can imagine as an audience, you will feel with this show and then obviously to be surrounded by such an amazing cast.”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Ricky Martin, Abe Sylvia and Josh Lucas of “Palm Royale” pose for a portrait during the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 05, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Ricky Martin’s character in Palm Royale

The show, which stars Kristen Wiig, 50, as Maxine Simmons, has Ricky in the role of Robert. “Now, my character is Robert. Robert works in this club, and he doesn’t trust her. He doesn’t like her,” Ricky said, referring to Maxine.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Katie O’Connell, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Abe Sylvia, Jayme Lemons, Amber Chardae Robinson and Josh Lucas of “Palm Royale” pose for a portrait during the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 05, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Palm Royale tells the story of an ambitious woman trying to “secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society circa 1969.” The show features comedy legend Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Josh Lucas.