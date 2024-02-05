Ricky Martin stars in ‘Palm Royale’ with Kaia Geber, Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and more

Ricky Martin is booked and busy. The Puerto Rican singer is back with his latest project, starring in Apple+ TV’s upcoming series ‘Palm Royale’ alongside Hollywood star Laura Dern, fan-favorite actress Kristen Wiig, ‘Bottoms’ star Kaia Gerber, and more.

Fans of the singer can expect to see him every Wednesday through May 8 on the streaming platform, with the first three episodes premiering on March 20. The comedy series was created by Abe Sylvia, and is based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel ‘Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.’

The storyline follows Maxine, portrayed by Kristen Wiig, who struggles to fit in the exclusive community. “I had only been in Palm Beach two weeks but I already knew the Palm Royale, the most exclusive club in the world, was where I belonged,“ she says in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin can be seen playing Robert, one of the servers at the club, who is used to being surrounded by the eccentricities of the club members. “Do you know anything about rich people?” he asks to Maxine.

Carol Burnett is part of the cast, as well as Leslie Bibb and Alison Janney, playing the complex characters that face Maxine in the series. “In Palm Beach, a secret is like a loaded gun. You never know when it will go off or who it might hit,” she says, with a dramatic moment approaching after the character makes a comeback. “I know, yes, surprised to see me considering you left me for dead,“ she adds.

The cast also includes Josh Lucas, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Bruce Dern.