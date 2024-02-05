Christina Aguilera turns heads with her jaw-dropping look at the Grammys

Christina Aguilera made a surprise appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The talented singer took the stage with Maluma to present the award for Best Musica Urbana Album, sharing a sweet moment with the winner of the category Karol G, while looking stunning in a sophisticated blue gown.

The singer showed off her incredible figure in a long-sleeved gown featuring a sweep train. She paired the ensemble with diamond hoop earrings and matching statement rings, rocking a glamorous makeup look and a slicked-back hairstyle.

The acclaimed artist surprised fans with her fashion moment at the Grammys, however, she is no stranger to the award show, as she has won 21 Grammy Awards, and received her first recognition in 2000 with the Best New Artist category.

This time Christina was chosen to present one of the awards of the night, giving Karol G her first Grammy and hugging her on stage. “Hi everybody, my name is Karol G. I am from Medellín, Colombia. This is my first time at the Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,“ the Colombian singer said after receiving the award.

Christina recently received the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and despite her many recognitions, the singer shared her excitement and appreciation for another milestone in her successful career. “The fans, the Fighters, thank you so much! We’ve been on this journey for so long, so I couldn’t thank you more,” she said at the time.