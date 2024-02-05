©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Christina Aguilera turns heads with her jaw-dropping look at the Grammys

This time Christina was chosen to present one of the awards of the night, giving Karol G her first Grammy and hugging her on stage.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Christina Aguilera made a surprise appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The talented singer took the stage with Maluma to present the award for Best Musica Urbana Album, sharing a sweet moment with the winner of the category Karol G, while looking stunning in a sophisticated blue gown.

READ MORE

How Paris Jackson covered her 80 tattoos at the Grammys: Before and after

Karol G gets emotional with Maluma after receiving Grammy: ‘Viva Colombia!’

GRAMMYS 2024: Latinos winners list

The singer showed off her incredible figure in a long-sleeved gown featuring a sweep train. She paired the ensemble with diamond hoop earrings and matching statement rings, rocking a glamorous makeup look and a slicked-back hairstyle.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room©GettyImages

The acclaimed artist surprised fans with her fashion moment at the Grammys, however, she is no stranger to the award show, as she has won 21 Grammy Awards, and received her first recognition in 2000 with the Best New Artist category.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room©GettyImages

This time Christina was chosen to present one of the awards of the night, giving Karol G her first Grammy and hugging her on stage. “Hi everybody, my name is Karol G. I am from Medellín, Colombia. This is my first time at the Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,“ the Colombian singer said after receiving the award.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards©GettyImages

Christina recently received the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and despite her many recognitions, the singer shared her excitement and appreciation for another milestone in her successful career. “The fans, the Fighters, thank you so much! We’ve been on this journey for so long, so I couldn’t thank you more,” she said at the time.

Related Video:

Malia Obama's Red Carpet Debut At Sundance Film Festival

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more