Christina Aguilera looks unrecognizable in corseted top and pink mini skirt

Christina Aguilera continues to have more stunning fashion moments, this time with a stunning ensemble. The singer showed off her incredible figure during her latest red carpet appearance, followed by a private performance.

The musician looked unrecognizable with a different hairstyle, showcasing a new look, which included a sparkly pink mini skirt, and a sheer corseted bustier. It seems Christina was inspired by her fashion choices for her Las Vegas residency.

She completed the look with thigh-high leather boots, perfectly paired with black leather gloves. Christina wore small gold hoop earrings and rocked a dramatic makeup look. During her performance, the singer wore large futuristic sunglasses and sang her hit songs, celebrating the 70th birthday of Clarins.

Christina was also accompanied by her fiance Matthew Rutler, and their 9-year-old daughter Summer Rai. Many celebrities and stars were present for the celebration, including Lindsay Lohan, Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin, Jesse Metcalfe, and many more.

The singer has had some incredible fashion moments lately, including her Grammys look, after making a surprise appearance to give Karol G her recognition for Best Musica Urbana Album. Christina wore a sophisticated blue gown, featuring long sleeves and a sweep train.

The musician recently talked to Drew Barrymore about being in a new chapter of her life, and her previous fashion choices, revealing that she has no regrets. “We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us, I think at the time, and was empowering,” she explained.

“We didn’t do it for someone else and then there are so many labels and judgments, ‘Oh you are doing it for a guy,’” she continued. “No, you’re making it about that narrative in your own head. That has nothing to do. It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body, and everything that makes you feel good or womanly. However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that.”