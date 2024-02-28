Christina Aguilera and Drew Barrymore bond over raising their daughters

Christina Aguilera was one of the recent guests at “The Drew Barrymore Show,” with the two having a frank discussion about parenting. Both Aguilera and Barrymore are mothers to young girls, something that has put them in interesting situations where they’ve had to discuss and explain their past actions.

Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera

In the interview, both Barrymore and Aguilera discussed their pasts and how now, their daughters use it as a tool to challenge some of their parenting tactics. “My daughter wants to wear a crop top, I’ll say, ‘No’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy,’” said Barrymore.

Aguilera was impressed by her daughter’s tactics. “I love that she said that though,” she said. She also recounted her own experiences, and how she knew that her past actions and looks were something that she would be dealing with as a parent. “I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” said Aguilera. “I was like, ‘One day, I know I’m going to be like…’ because my daughter wants to wear a crop top too. And I am just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ I see myself doing that.”

Aguilera and Barrymore have no regrets

Still, Aguilera has no regrets.“Kind of musically, also even when you take it back to chaps or even you on ‘Playboy,’ we were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us, I think at the time, and was empowering,” she said. “We didn’t do it for someone else and then there are so many labels and judgments, ‘Oh you are doing it for a guy,’” she continued. “No, you’re making it about that narrative in your own head. That has nothing to do. It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body, and everything that makes you feel good or womanly. However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that.”

Barrymore agreed with her, revealing that she wouldn’t change a thing about her past. “I loved every minute of it,” she said.

Aguilera has a daughter, Summer Rain, 9, with her fiancé Matt Rutler. She also has a son called Max, 15, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman. In the case of Barrymore, she has two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.