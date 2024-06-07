Christina Aguilera looks incredible at her Las Vegas residency in jaw-dropping video

Christina Aguilera is booked and busy, and the singer with Ecuadorian roots looks flawless. The 43-year-old music icon has been on tour and returned to her Las Vegas residency after extending more dates into August.



©GettyImages



Christina Aguilera’s opening night at Voltaire At The Venetian in December 2023

Thankfully for fans who can’t attend shows, the singer has been sharing clips from her performances on social media. On Friday, Aguilera shared a reel on Instagram as she posed in some of her jaw-dropping looks, like a waist-synching body suit that showed off her physique.



The singer set the epic video to Sabrina Carpenter’s viral song “Espresso.” Inlcluded in the mix was some of the organized chaos backstage as she quickly walked off stage, grabbed a water bottle with a straw waiting for her, and headed for an outfit change.

Aguilera’s blonde hair was on display, and she may be responsible for bringing back crimped hair if we see it this summer. The singer can be seen rocking big hair with partial crimps that she made her signature look in 2000.



©GettyImages



Aguilera made partial crimps her signature in 2000

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer will be in Vegas for her next four shows, June 7-8 and August 2-3, before going international again. She will perform two nights in Japan, August 17 and 18, then return to Sin City to finish her residency on August 30 and 31.

This is the second residency for Aguilera, who had her first one in 2019, which earned her a reported $4M. Her second run is at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit in The Venetian, and although it has not been revealed how much she will earn, it’s expected to be multi-millions.