New Music Friday: Christian Nodal, Sabrina Carpenter, Will Smith and Sean Paul, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have our weekly roundup of new music. Get your playlist ready and your weekend started with fresh tracks from a variety of genres.

1. Beéle, Maria Becerra, Joeboy - Low Key ft. Humb

Maria Becerra, our recent digital cover star, collaborates with Beéle, Joeboy and Humb for “Low Key.” The Spanglish track with dance hall and Afrobeat is an epic blend of worlds and genres that will have you swaying with a smile.

2. Christian Nodal - Kbron y Medio

Following his breakup with Cazzu, Mexican singer Christian Nodal returns to his first love, music, with “Kbron y Medio.” It’s a look at his upcoming album, Pal’ Cora slated for mid August. The mellow Mariachi ballad with a Country Blues melody is a catchy and unique listening experience. Nodal puts his all into acting for the music video with his face tattoos covered.

3. Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Pop Princess Sabrina Carpenter has fans screaming crying and throwing up with “Please Please Please.” The music video has her boyfriend Barry Keoghan as her leading man and is shot like a short film with stunts, fight scenes and sexy moments. With over 4.2 million views in less than 24 hours, it’s a certified hit.

4. Omar Apollo - Less of You

Omar Apollo gets funky with “Less of You.” The ‘80s electronic inspired track is a different sound for the Mexican-American singer who sings about a fling abruptly coming to an end.

5. Maluma, Blessd - Call Me

The urban music scene in Colombia celebrates the release of “1 Of 1,” the first album by two Colombian urban artists: Maluma, and Blessd. This project reflects their commitment to Colombian culture, capturing the essence of the streets and stories of struggle and perseverance. “This work will have a very positive impact. We’ve had dreams since we were kids and seeing that they can come true is a source of pride for those who see us as role models,” the artists said in a press release. “A full production between two Colombian artists had never been done before. If it’s the first, it can’t be done twice,” Maluma added.

6. Feid - SORRY 4 THAT MUCH

Feid reflects on a breakup with “SORRY 4 THAT MUCH.” The lyrics are about ending things with a partner who has changed, and comes with an anime inspired music video. Feid and who is believed to be his girlfriend, Karol G, transform into anime characters for the fun production.

7. Tems - Burning

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems, releases her debut studio album “Born in the Wild.” It’s a long awaited drop for the artist who has been sweeping nominations and awards for the last two years. The album includes “Burning” bringing some smooth R&B vibes.



8. Will Smith, Sean Paul - LIGHT EM UP

Will Smith gets back to his musical roots with the release of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. The movie comes with an epic soundtrack with Smith and the legendary Sean Paul coming together for “LIGHT EM UP.” The track goes pretty hard and shows off both their flows.

9. J Balvin, Chencho Corleone - Polvo de tu Vida

Colombian superstar J Balvin and Puerto Rican singer Chencho Corleone come together for “Polvo de tu Vida.” The artists show off their flow with the inescapable modern reggaeton beat with a highly produced music video.

10. Elle Baez - I Am The Man

Dominican-American Ella Baez releases her doo wap inspired “I Am The Man.” “I wanted to make a song with old-fashion vibes that took female empowerment to the next level. I don’t need no man to love myself and in fact, I will love me till forevermore. In the end, your longest relationship in life is the one with yourself. As women, we are taught from a young age that we need a man to survive, and I want women around the world to know that you can just say “Yes, I Am The Man,” she said in a press release.