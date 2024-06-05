Antonela Roccuzzo’s Workout Playlist: All the emerging and established artists that keep her motivated

Music is essential to their workout routine for many fitness enthusiasts, providing the motivation and rhythm needed to power through even the most challenging exercises. You’re not alone if you find it hard to work out without a soundtrack. Antonela Roccuzzo, one of social media’s most iconic figures, and wife to Lionel Messi, is sharing her energizing Spotify playlist, “WORKOUT X ANTONELA ROCCUZZO.”

This dynamic playlist, designed to fuel her workouts, is the first in a series of playlists Roccuzzo will curate in collaboration with the music platform. As an Argentine entrepreneur, model, and mother of three, Antonela brings a diverse taste in music that reflects her vibrant daily life.

Antonela’s playlist showcases a blend of emerging and established artists, particularly highlighting Latin music’s infectious energy. The playlist features talents such as Maria Becerra and other famous artists like Nicki Nicole, Feid, Bizarrap, and Karol G. These tracks are perfect for providing the high-energy beats that keep Roccuzzo motivated during her workouts.

“Music is a part of me. I have always listened to music from everywhere, but there is something about Latin music that fascinates me. We have incredible artists, and it fills me with pride that they represent us internationally. Women are making increasingly strong strides, bringing their importance to the industry. The fact that they occupy the top spots in the music charts today speaks to all the hard and constant work behind it, and of course, their talent,” commented Antonela.

Featured Tracks on WORKOUT X ANTONELA ROCCUZZO

Here are some of the highlighted songs that you can expect to find in Antonela’s workout playlist:

“CORAZÓN VACÍO” by Maria Becerra is a powerful track with compelling beats perfect for high-intensity workouts.

“DISPARA” by Nicki Nicole and Milo J: This collaboration brings a dynamic energy that keeps you moving.

“CLASSY 101” by Feid and Young Miko: A perfect blend of rhythms to maintain your workout tempo.

“Tiroteo - Remix” by Marc Seguí, Rauw Alejandro, and Pol Granch: An uplifting remix to keep spirits and energy levels up.

“Exclusive.mp3” by Emilia: A refreshing track that adds a fresh vibe to your exercise routine.

“QLONA” by KAROL G and Peso Pluma: A song that exemplifies the powerful influence of Latin music on global charts.

“Milo J: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 57” by Bizarrap, Milo J: This collaboration brings a unique flair that energizes any workout.

“Antes de Perderte” by Duki: A track filled with emotional depth and motivating beats.

“Tá OK (Remix)” by DENNIS, MCKevin o Chris, Maluma, KAROL G: A remix that combines multiple talents for a rich, energetic sound.

“HOLA PERDIDA REMIX” by Luck Ra, Maluma, and KHEA: This remix perfectly balances rhythm and intensity.

The Power of Music in Fitness

Music has long been known to enhance physical performance by increasing motivation, reducing perceived effort, and improving mood. Antonela Roccuzzo’s playlist shows music’s decisive role in fitness, mainly through the vibrant sounds of Latin music.

So, if you need that extra push to get through your workout, tune in and let Antonela’s favorite tracks propel you towards your fitness goals.