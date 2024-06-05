Suri Cruise wears white crop top and black shorts while working out in New York City

Suri Cruise is making the most out of summer in New York City. The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted working on her fitness in the city, jogging in Central Park and enjoying the warm temperatures, that reached 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Suri, who recently revealed that she wants to distance herself from her last name, was photographed wearing a white crop top and black biker shorts. Pairing the look with black sneakers, holding her phone in one hand, and sporting over-the-ear headphones.

Suri got in a quick workout before being spotted meeting her mom Katie for lunch in the city. The mother-daughter duo is known for spending a lot of time together, grabbing dinner and attending multiple events. However, now that Suri is growing up, she has been seen hanging out with her friends and taking guitar classes.

When it comes to Suri’s relationship with her dad, a source revealed to Page Six that they keep an estranged relationship at the moment. “Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom,” the insider said. “This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public.”

Changing her name to Suri Noelle (Katie’s middle name):

Her latest name change caused online users to wonder if this will be her stage name, or if she will be adopting Suri Noelle as her new name, with many speculating about her relationship with her estranged dad. Katie is known to be very supportive of Suri, previously describing her as “very talented” in an interview with Glamour.