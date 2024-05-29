"Top Gun: Maverick" Korea Red Carpet©GettyImages
CELEBRITY NEWS

Tom Cruise pranked Glen Powell by pretending to lose control of their helicopter

“I said my piece to Tom about what I do and what I do well, and he listened. Tom’s a listener.”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Glen Powell is sharing a glimpse at his friendship with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The two actors became good friends after working together on the set of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and Glen has some special memories to share from his time filming the popular movie, including a helicopter ride in London after reshooting some scenes at Pinewood Studios.

READ MORE

Katie Holmes is ready for summer in the perfect slip dress and her favorite 90s trend

Tom Cruise looks ripped in Spain with Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarrit

Suri Cruise is ready for summer in tube top and shorts on her way to guitar practice

During his latest interview with GQ Magazine, the actor explained what happened when Tom decided to prank him while still being in the air. “Tom goes, ‘Oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London,” Glen said during the interview. “I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’” he wondered at the time.

"Top Gun: Maverick" Korea Red Carpet©GettyImages

However, he quickly noticed it was only a prank, as Tom is known for flying helicopters and “actual jets.” He also did most of his scenes for the movie, including the ones where he was piloting the aircraft. Glen also praised Tom for his acting skills and his respect towards the film crew and everyone involved in the production team.

Top Gun : Maverick premiere- 75th Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages

“I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision,“ he said to the publication about the actor, adding that they quickly became “kindred spirits.”

Glen also revealed that he communicated his doubts about the role he was offered for the movie, and Tom rewrote the character. “I said my piece to Tom about what I do and what I do well, and he listened. Tom’s a listener. He listens to the crew members, he listens to his collaborators, and he hears people,“ the actor said to GQ.

Related Video:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she coped with 5 rounds of failed IVF

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more