Tom Cruise pranked Glen Powell by pretending to lose control of their helicopter

Glen Powell is sharing a glimpse at his friendship with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The two actors became good friends after working together on the set of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and Glen has some special memories to share from his time filming the popular movie, including a helicopter ride in London after reshooting some scenes at Pinewood Studios.

During his latest interview with GQ Magazine, the actor explained what happened when Tom decided to prank him while still being in the air. “Tom goes, ‘Oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London,” Glen said during the interview. “I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’” he wondered at the time.

However, he quickly noticed it was only a prank, as Tom is known for flying helicopters and “actual jets.” He also did most of his scenes for the movie, including the ones where he was piloting the aircraft. Glen also praised Tom for his acting skills and his respect towards the film crew and everyone involved in the production team.

“I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision,“ he said to the publication about the actor, adding that they quickly became “kindred spirits.”

Glen also revealed that he communicated his doubts about the role he was offered for the movie, and Tom rewrote the character. “I said my piece to Tom about what I do and what I do well, and he listened. Tom’s a listener. He listens to the crew members, he listens to his collaborators, and he hears people,“ the actor said to GQ.