Tom Cruise shows off his ripped abs in Spain with Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarrit

Tom Cruise might be 61, but he has a better body than some men half his age. The legendary actor famously played beach volleyball shirtless in Top Gun when he was 23, and 38 years later, he is still rocking some impressive abs. While he isn’t flaunting them too often these days, he was recently spotted soaking up the sun and enjoying the beach in Mallorca, Spain.

Tom Cruise looked toned and fit in Spain

In the photos taken this past weekend, the Rain Man star enjoyed the views and waters at Foremontor Beach. He traveled via boat to the serene location with the Mexican director, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarrit.



Alejandro Gonzalez and Cruise are seemingly becoming good friends

Cruise, who recently shared a photo with his kids Bella and Connor, has signed on to Iñarritu’s upcoming English-language film. From the photos, it seems like they are enjoying each other’s company. The 60-year-old director also soaked up the sun, looking healthy and fit.





Details about their upcoming film are super top secret. As noted by Deadline, there are no plot details available. All we know is it’s an original story written by the Oscar-winning director.

Once Cruise, who was at Victoria Beckham’s birthday party, became aware Iñarritu was working on his next big studio film, he moved quickly to set up a meeting, and was on board by the end of it, per Deadline.

The War of the Worlds star has never won an Oscar, and if this film works out, it could be how he finally wins one. Iñarrit has an incredible trak record.

The Revenant, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter, received twelve nominations at the 88th Academy Awards. It won four, including Best Picture, Best Director (Iñárritu), Best Cinematography (Emmanuel Lubezki), and Best Actor (DiCaprio).

His 2014 film Birdman, had nine nominations, also winning four for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.