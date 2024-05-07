Tom Cruise and his kids Bella and Connor share first photo together since 2010

Tom Cruise and his kids Bella and Connor still keep in touch. The actor leads a very private life, prompting many to speculate on the nature of his relationship with his children, which include Bella and Connor, whom he adopted with Nicole Kidman, and Suri Cruise, whom he had with Katie Holmes.

A new photo that has been swirling social media shows the first time that Cruise and Bella and Connor have been seen together since 2010, when they were photographed in New York with their father and Suri.

The photo was shared by Derrick Brooks, a former NFL player that is now one of the owners of the Tampa Bay Lightning. It shows a crowded hallway with Brooks in the middle, Cruise on the lefthand corner, and Connor on the right, holding a thumbs up for the camera. Bella can be spotted further back, peeking behind a woman with a black shirt and smiling brightly.

“Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise. I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!” Brooks captioned the post.

Cruise and his children have been photographed on various occasions, with them attending various sporting events together. Still, they rarely share photos together, with the last one that features the three of them taken in 2010. The image shows Cruise, Bella, Connor, and Suri walking on Central Park, in New York City.

Earlier this year, Cruise was linked with Elsina Khayrova, a Russian socialite. The two seem to have dated for only a couple of months, with the relationship being acknowledged by Kahyrova’s ex-husband Dmitry Tsvetkov, a Russian diamond dealer. “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” said Tsvetkov to The Daily Mail.

The breakup between Cruise and Khayrova seems to have been influenced by Tsvetkov, with sources claiming Cruise didn’t enjoy the speculation regarding his private life.