Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella shares rare selfie as summer comes to an end

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter, Isabella Cruise, is reflecting on her summer. On Monday, the 30-year-old, who rarely shares photos of herself, shared a selfie on Instagram with her 51.4 thousand followers, writing, “What a summer.”

Bella showed off her edgy shag, septum nose ring, and delicate accessories. She kept her makeup simple, wearing mascara and lipgloss. She rocked an adorable white top in the snap. Her tattoos were also on display, with what looked like a flower on her chest and various arm tattoos.

The famous exes adopted Bella, the oldest, and her brother Connor shortly after they were born in 1992 and 1995 during their 11-year marriage.





The Capricorn lives a very private life, but has both of her parent’s names on display on her public profile, where she often shares images of her paintings. She sells totes, pins, and prints on her website, which explains, “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time, she’s been evolving in her arts.”

Bella’s relationship with her parents

After the couple split in 2001, there were rumors of estrangement between Kidman and the kids who stayed with Cruise to be raised in Scientology. Unlike his daughter he shares with ex Katie Holmes. Suri Cruise, Bella followed in her father’s footsteps and is seemingly still involved.

A source told People in 2019, “Connor and Isabella grew up in the church of Scientology, they’ve been members since they were kids,” adding that the siblings “are completely dedicated Scientologists just like Tom“ and they have both become high-ranking members of the controversial faith.

Despite rumors of estrangement, Kidman told Who Australia in 2019, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions ... They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.” She continued, “I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love, and the child has to know there is available love, and I’m open here.”

Bella married British IT consultant Max Parker in 2015 in a private ceremony, with Kidman and Cruise absent. Sources said Bella wanted to avoid media attention on her big day.