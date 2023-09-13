Shakira and her sons Sasha and Milan stun at the VMAs in matching Versace

The MTV Video Music Awards have begun, and Shakira is in the building. Along with her for the special occasion were two very special plus 2’s, her children, Sasha,8, and Milan,10, who she shares with her ex Gerard Pique.

©GettyImages



Sahkira and her children wore stunning matching Versace looks

She arrived in a stunning backless gold sequined floor-length Versace gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit. Shaki wore Jimmy Choo heels, and accesorized with gold-and-diamond rings, and earrings. Her boys wore matching Versace looks, wearing black and sequined gold sweat suits. They rocked matching sneakers, making the luxuriously comfortable outfit look effortlessly cool.

Shakira will be honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, making her the first South American artist to receive it. So of course, her children could not miss the special occasion.

Shakira’s Historical Evening

Fans can’t wait for Shakira to hit the stage, and she will somehow cram her entire year into her performance. Ahead of the big night she shared a video on her Instagram story where she said she started the day by doing crutches and getting her body ready. So we can expect to see some hips moving tonight!

The historical evening will also mark her first performance at the event in 17 years; the last time she performed was in 2006, with her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie” featuring Wyclef Jean during the awards ceremony.

The 46-year-old singer is also nominated for, Artist of the Year and Best Latin Song, for her collaboration with Karol G, “TQG.” For the first time since the category was introduced in 2017, the Artist of the Year category is made up of all women including, Shakira and Karol G. They join Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.