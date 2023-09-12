Shakira y sus hijos Milan y Sasha©@shakira
Shakira surprised her kids in Times Square ahead of her performance at the MTV VMAs

In addition to receiving the biggest honor of the night at the MTV VMAs, she could take home other awards.

By Monica Tirado, Daniel Neira -Los Angeles
Shakira is currently in New York City, where in a few hours she will attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and will be taking the stage for her highly anticipated performance, in honor of her successful music career.

The singer is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award and has decided to take her two children Sasha and Milan to NYC, as she prepares to accept the incredible award. Shakira decided to give her kids a big surprise, as she has previously admitted that they have contributed to her work in recent years.

Fendi Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show Front Row©GettyImages

The proud mom took her two kids to Times Square and surprised them by showing them a billboard on one of the screens. Sasha and Milan were left perplexed when they saw their mom’s face projected on the giant screens.

Shakira documented the sweet moment on Instagram stories, sharing her children’s reaction after seeing the promo for the awards. “A little surprise for my son in Times Square,” she wrote, showing Sasha, the youngest of her two children with Gerard Piqué, contemplating in amazement the screen.

Shakira©@shakira

In addition to receiving the biggest honor of the night at the MTV VMAs, she could take home other awards, as she was also nominated in the Best Collaboration category with Karol G, Artist of the Year, and Best Latin Video (double nomination for TQG and Acróstico). Fans are speculating about the possibility of seeing her on stage alongside Colombian singer Karol G.

2023 Premios Juventud Awards - Show©GettyImages

Shakira’s fans have been seeing her children’s growth as she continues to show glimpses of her family life. Earlier this summer at the Premios Juventud ceremony, Shakira was accompanied by her children, who received the ‘Agent of Change’ award with her, taking the stage and showing how proud they are of their mom. The singer revealed that she was inspired by Sasha and Milan while continuing her amazing career and charitably work.

2023 Premios Juventud Awards - Show©GettyImages

