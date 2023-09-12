MTV VMAs 2023: Full list of Nominations (Shakira & Karol G Nominated for Artist of the Year)

The2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominees are almost here, and for the first time, since the category was introduced in 2017, the Artist of the Year category is made up of all women. Of the 6 women, two Latina powerhouses are on the list: Shakira and Karol G. They join Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

©vevo



Karol G & Shakira in “TQG”

Shakira and Karol G each have 2 nominations, Artist of the Year and Best Latin song for their collaboration on “TQG.”

The Best New Artist category, houses 3 Latinos, Peso Pluma, ﻿ Kaliii, who has Panamanian roots from her mom’s side, and Dominican-American rapper Ice Spice.

Peso Pluma has 2 nominations total for Best New Artist, and Best Latin for the viral song “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado.

Other Latino artists that made the list are Bad Bunny with 2 nominations for Best Latin song for “Where She Goes” and “un x100to” with Grupo Frontera. Anitta, Selena Gomez, Maluma, and Demi Lovato, each have 1 nomination.

Check out the full list below

Video of the Year

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Latin

Anitta - “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”

Rosalía - “Despechá”

Shakira - “Acróstico”

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - “Swine”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

P!NK - “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”

Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin - “The Loneliest”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative

Blink-182 - “Edging”

Boygenius - “The Film”

Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA - “Shirt”

Toosii - “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”

Best K-Pop

Aespa - “Girls”

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”

Seventeen - “Super”

Stray Kids - “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - “Rush”

Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”

Libianca - “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”





Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”



Video for Good

Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato - “Swine”

Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”

Maluma - “La Reina”

Best Cinematography

Adele - “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Direction

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Drake - “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”



Best Art Direction

Boygenius - “The Film”

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

SZA - “Shirt”

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez - “Void”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Choreography

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Best Editing

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus - “River”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”