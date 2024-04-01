Shakira reveals why she disliked ‘Barbie’: ‘My sons absolutely hated it’

Shakira is sharing her thoughts on the fan-favorite film ‘Barbie.’ The Colombian singer revealed that while the film was a total success for many, she was not a fan of the storyline and the characters, including her sons Sasha and Milan, who shared their thoughts with her.

“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating and I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want (them) to feel powerful too (while) respecting women,“ the singer said to Allure magazine during her latest interview.

‘Barbie’ was one of the most popular films of 2023, and influenced pop culture during its promotion and in 2024 during award season. “I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well,“ Shakira declared.

Shakira and her two sons, 9-year-old Sasha and 11-year-old Milan

“We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost. Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should,“ she went on to explain. “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?”

The singer added; “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.“ Further in the interview, she talked about her new album, and her romantic life, including her divorce from Gerard Piqué.

“No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself,” she said, adding; “I decide that.”

The singer said there is “something refreshing about women when they get to be themselves and be unapologetic. Because we’ve had to apologize so many damn times in the past,” she concluded.