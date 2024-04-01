Shakira wears a she-wolf necklace at the Miami Open

Shakira is wrapping up a big week. The Colombian musician has dropped a new record, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” her first in seven years. The project was certified 7x platinum on its release day, showing the world that she remains one of the top entertainers. This Sunday, she was spotted at the Miami Open, wearing some of her own merch, which can be purchased on her website.

©GettyImages



Shakira at the Miami Open

Shakira attended the men’s final match, played between Italian Jannik Sinner and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, with Sinner taking the win and his first Miami Open title. She wore an off white outfit made up of a cream colored corset and a white skirt. She also wore her own merchandise in the shape of a she-wolf necklace, with a glittery teardrop next to its eye. The accessory is called the Wolfpack necklace, and is available on website for $50. She also wore some large Versace sunglasses and a Tiffany & Co bracelet.

Shakira sat at one of the VIP sections in the Miami Open, where she was joined by some friends. Upon her arrival, she waved at fans, with many of them reaching out to greet her and to ask for autographs.

©GettyImages



Shakira at the Miami Open

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount’s dinner date

Last week, following Shakira’s performance at Times Square, she was photographed grabbing some dinner with actor Lucien Laviscount. The two stopped by the popular restaurant Carbone, where they prompted many to speculate on the nature of their relationship. The nature of their relationship remains unknown, but the two collaborated on her latest music video, for the song “Punteria,” with Cardi B. Laviscount plays her love interest in the clip, with her sporting a pink outfit and matching highlights.