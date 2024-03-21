Shakira gets affectionate with Lucien Laviscount in new song ‘Puntería’

Shakira has shared official images of her latest musical venture, featuring British actor Lucien Laviscount, known for his role in the hit series Emily in Paris. The duo is set to appear in the much-anticipated song “Puntería,” which includes Cardi B and forms part of Shakira’s forthcoming album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women Don’t Cry).

In one captivating photo, Shakira and Lucien are captured in an embrace, exuding an undeniable chemistry that hints at the intensity of their musical synergy.

Shakira also shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for “Puntería” through her official WhatsApp channel. The behind-the-scenes footage, show Shakira and Cardi B embodying powerful goddesses seated upon a throne.

The duo exudes an aura of strength and femininity, surrounded by a group of women, setting the tone for what promises to be an epic production. Additionally, it has been disclosed that Shakira will portray an Amazon warrior in the video.

©Shakira WhatsApp channel





“Puntería” has become a focal point of anticipation among both Shakira and Cardi B fans, as speculations abound that the song may contain references aimed at Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s former partner and father of her children.

Shakira’s latest album, “Las mujeres ya no lloran” (‘Women Don’t Cry Anymore’), set to be released on March 22. The reflective album details her breakup journey and her path to recovery from heartbreak after separating from the father of her two sons, Gerard Piqué.