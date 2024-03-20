Shakira surprises fans with a sneak peek of her upcoming music video featuring Cardi B

Shakira shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for “Puntería” through her official WhatsApp channel. This collaboration with chart-topping rapper Cardi B has been eagerly awaited by millions of fans worldwide, and the teaser promises a visual spectacle like no other.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes footage, Shakira and Cardi B can be seen embodying powerful goddesses seated upon a throne, drawing inspiration from Ancient Greece. The duo exudes an aura of strength and femininity, surrounded by a group of women, setting the tone for what promises to be an epic production. Additionally, it has been disclosed that Shakira will portray an Amazon warrior in the video, adding another layer of mythological allure.

©Shakira WhatsApp channel



Shakira surprises fans with a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for ‘Puntería’ featuring Cardi B

“Puntería” has become a focal point of anticipation among both Shakira and Cardi B fans, not only for their much-awaited collaboration but also for its rumored lyrical content. Speculations abound that the song may contain references aimed at Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s former partner and father of her children.

©Shakira WhatsApp channel





For Cardi B, collaborating with Shakira is a dream come true. The rapper has openly expressed her admiration for the Colombian superstar on numerous occasions. Cardi couldn’t contain her joy in a live broadcast on her Instagram account, where she boasts nearly 170 million followers, expressing her honor and nerves at working with Shakira.

“I’m really so honored to be able to collaborate with Shakira. I’m so nervous I can’t even breathe,” Cardi told her fans during the live session.

©Shakira WhatsApp channel





With her trademark humor, Cardi B also playfully remarked on Shakira’s ability to turn personal experiences into chart-topping hits, jokingly expressing her desire to have as many problems as the Barranquilla native to fuel her creative inspiration.

As anticipation continues to build for the release of “Puntería” and its accompanying music video, both Shakira and Cardi B fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the union of two musical powerhouses in what promises to be an unforgettable visual and auditory experience.

©Shakira WhatsApp channel





Shakira’s latest album, “Las mujeres ya no lloran” (‘Women Don’t Cry Anymore’), set to be released on March 22. The reflective album details her breakup journey and her path to recovery from heartbreak after separating from the father of her two sons, Gerard Piqué.