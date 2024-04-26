Shakira says monogamy is a utopia, and opens up about love: ‘I just haven’t been that lucky’

Shakira is opening up about her love life, revealing that while she has not been that “lucky” herself, she has been compensated in other ways. Following her controversial divorce from Gerard Piqué and her new life in Miami, the successful singer, who is ready to embark on her new tour, is sharing her thoughts about the idea of monogamy.

During her latest interview with Marie Claire, the Colombian icon talked about the love of her family and her fans, assuring that she still believes in love. “I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together,” she said to the publication.

The singer continued; “how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself,” she added, declaring that “Monogamy is a utopia.”

“But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends,” Shakira said. “Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true. It lasts longer – at least in my experience. My relationship [lasted] 12 years but my friends will be there a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was.”

The singer says that despite her experiences, she wants her kids to follow a path of loyalty and honesty. “I’ve made it my own personal objective to raise loyal boys, honest men. I want them to be men of their word. In today’s world, a person’s word is often worthless. People over-promise and under-deliver. And I want my kids to be exactly the opposite,“ she stated.