Milan y su debut como baterista de una banda de rock©@shakiracarla
Celebrity kids

Shakira’s son Milan makes his musical debut at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami

Milan played the drums in his rock band, with his mother on the sidelines to cheer him on.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Shakira’s son, Milan, has inherited her musical abilities. The 11 year old made his rock debut at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami, where he played the drums on his band.

RELATED:

Shakira talks about her former relationship with Piqué: ‘There were many sacrifices’

Shakira’s uncle discusses Gerard Pique in a new interview

Milan, hijo de Shakira, debuta con su banda de rock©@shakiracarla
Shakira’s son makes his musical debut

Milan’s first show was made up of all manner of classic rock songs, with many viewers recording the moments on video and sharing them online. According to onlookers, Shakira was incredibly excited and moved, crying at one point due to her pride.

Milan wore a black outfit with some high top Converse and with his hair styled high, like a classic punk star. The band was made up of three boys playing the instruments and a girl performing the songs, which mostly belonged to the ‘80s and ‘90s.

In some of the videos shared on social media, Shakira is seen arriving at the venue and sitting in the front row of the show as she watched her son show his skills on the drums.

Shakira en el debut de la banda de su hijo en el Hard Rock Cafe Miami©@shakiracarla / X
Shakira at Milan’s musical debut

Shakira fans know that her kids are musically talented. The two were featured in “Acrostico,” one of Shakira’s most emotional songs, which features Milan playing the piano and singing alongside his younger brother Sasha.

Related Video:

Is Taylor Swift Related to Famed Poet Emily Dickinson?

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more