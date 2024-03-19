Shakira’s son Milan makes his musical debut at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami

Shakira’s son, Milan, has inherited her musical abilities. The 11 year old made his rock debut at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami, where he played the drums on his band.

Shakira’s son makes his musical debut

Milan’s first show was made up of all manner of classic rock songs, with many viewers recording the moments on video and sharing them online. According to onlookers, Shakira was incredibly excited and moved, crying at one point due to her pride.

Milan wore a black outfit with some high top Converse and with his hair styled high, like a classic punk star. The band was made up of three boys playing the instruments and a girl performing the songs, which mostly belonged to the ‘80s and ‘90s.

La nueva generación Mebarak viene con todo. Milan tocando la batería

sin duda sacó a su mamá la legendaria Shakira lo de la vena artística. Milan la nueva estrella de la música latina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UyiMxwHT6r — Shakira World 💎 (@shakiracarla) March 17, 2024

In some of the videos shared on social media, Shakira is seen arriving at the venue and sitting in the front row of the show as she watched her son show his skills on the drums.

Shakira at Milan’s musical debut

Shakira fans know that her kids are musically talented. The two were featured in “Acrostico,” one of Shakira’s most emotional songs, which features Milan playing the piano and singing alongside his younger brother Sasha.