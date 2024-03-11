Shakira’s uncle discusses Gerard Pique in a new interview

Shakira’s uncle, Guillermo Ripoll, has discussed his niece and their relationship with the media. Ripoll is the brother of Nidia Ripoll, Shakira’s mother, and has shed a light on his relationship with Shakira and with her ex Gerard Pique.

Ripoll discussed Pique and revealed that he thinks positively of him. “Pique is a very nice person,” he said in Spanish to the journal El Tiempo. “He’s a family person. He treated us very well, with respect and affection. He’s a good father, always communicating with his kids.”

Ripoll also revealed that he and Shakira have a great relationship, and that he’s incredibly proud of all of her achievements. He also highlighted her work with children nad how she makes it her mission to help others in need. “First of all, she’s a person that has done a lot for kids and education,” he said. “She has shared her success with the children, building schools, and managing her foundation (Pies Descalzos). She hasn’t let it fail. Shakira has done all of this with verve, work, respect, dedication. I feel incredibly proud.”

Shakira at the Latin Grammys

Shakira’s upcoming record

This month, Shakira will be releasing a new record, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” The album is her first in seven years and contains collaborations with all manner of artists, including new songs with her frequent collaborators Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro.

“My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way,” read Shakira’s statement. “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”