Shakira shares the name of her first album in seven years

Shakira is releasing a new album. “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” will be the name of 12th studio record and will be released in March 22nd. She shared a statement and the number of songs that would be included in the record, including some of her biggest hits like “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” and “TQG.”

“My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way,” reads Shakira’s statement, shared on social media. “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

The post also features various photos, including the album cover. Shakira appears in various poses, with the album cover being a close up of her face with glittery tears.

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” will be made up of 16 songs.

Shakira’s teaser of her new record

Earlier this week, Shakira shared a video that had an unreleased song and footage of some of her most recent music videos. It also showed some new footage of her wiping tears from her eyes and wearing the clothes that are featured in the album cover. “Stay tuned,” she captioned the post, which garnered thousands of likes and comments.

“Here comes the world tour!!” wrote a follower.

“As soon as you announce a tour, I’ll give you my savings,” wrote a second person.

Related Video: 2024 Oscar Nominations Loading the player...