Shakira’s first song of 2024? A leaked track might be the singer’s upcoming single

Shakira fans are excited after an alleged leak of her first song of 2024 surfaced on social media. The track, whose title is still unknown, has since been making the rounds on various platforms, causing much speculation about the superstar’s upcoming musical direction.

Although Shakira has yet to confirm the legitimacy of the leaked track, many fans have been quick to express their enthusiasm for the new music. The song features her signature vocals, and the story is about a person fighting for the love of her life.

Some fans have noted that the song’s lyrics seem to hint at a personal relationship, with lines like: “Otra vez me dieron ganas y te llamé. Andaba sola y te busqué. Para que me tortures. Ya lo sé. Era una trampa y volví a caer. Andaba sola y te busqué. Ya me estoy encariñando. Demasiado contigo. Dime si estamos jugando, o en plan de amigos. Es que me está fascinando. Mejor no sigo.”

The English translation would be: “Once again I felt like it and I called you. I was alone and I looked for you. So you can torture me. I already know it. It was a trap and I fell again. I was alone and I looked for you. I’m already getting attached. Too much with you. Tell me if we are playing or we are friends. It’s just fascinating to me. I better not continue.”

Regardless of the song’s true meaning, Shakira fans eagerly anticipate more news about her upcoming music. This would mark Shakira’s first release since 2023.

In the past two years after her split from the father of her two sons, she has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and Jimmy Butler. Although she hasn’t had a public romantic relationship with them —or anybody else— their friendship sparked a frenzy of speculations.

The star has seen highs in the last two years with career milestones, awards, and chart-topping music, even unveiling a 20-foot sculpture in Barranquilla. Yet, there have been challenging moments with court appearances and custody agreements. Throughout it all, Shakira has received exponential support from fans worldwide.