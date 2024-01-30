Aquarians are known for their free spirit, unmatching confidence, and rebel hearts. This is why some of our favorite celebrities, actors, and musicians share this similarity in their zodiac sign, as they continue to go for unconventional paths, finding success while staying true to their beliefs.

When it comes to compatibility, Aquarius loves the company of fire signs such as Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, and is known to bond with other air signs, including Gemini and Libra. Here are some of the most famous Aquarius celebs!