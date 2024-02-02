Shakira and Piqué share the exact birthdate; what has happened since their breakup?

Shakira and Piqué spent over a decade sharing a home and will spend a lifetime sharing the same birthday. The former couple, with an age gap of ten years, were born on February 2. While the Colombian is turning 47, the soon-not-to-be-retired soccer player is celebrating his 37th birthday.

A lot has happened since they called it quits two years ago. Piqué embarked on a highly publicized relationship with Clara Chía, retired from soccer, established The Kings League in Barcelona, and recently announced his return to soccer.

As per Shakira, in the past two years after her split from the father of her two sons, she has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and Jimmy Butler, and although she hasn’t had a public romantic relationship with them —or anybody else— their friendship sparked a frenzy of speculations.

In the last two years, the star has seen highs with career milestones, awards, and chart-topping music, even unveiling a 20-foot sculpture in Barranquilla. Yet, there have been tough moments with court appearances and custody agreements. Throughout it all, Shakira has received exponential support from fans worldwide.

Despite the exes seeming to be entirely over, many people question if sharing the exact birthdate means they are soulmates and if there is a remote possibility they will find each other again. While this theory might be a myth and is not backed by evidence, let’s look closely at Shakira and Piqué‘s Life-Path Number.

Using the Life-Path Number tool of Numerology.com, we uncovered that the exes share more than birthday dates.

What’s a Life-Path Number?

Your Life-Path number is the most important number you need to consider when it comes to numerology. This number is calculated based on your birth date and is believed to represent your spiritual identity and purpose in life. It is a foundational number that influences your entire life journey.

Your Life-Path number reveals specific traits and characteristics within you and will likely be active and influential throughout your lifetime. This number is said to determine your talents, abilities, and potential, as well as your strengths and weaknesses.

Knowing your Life-Path number can help you better understand yourself, your life purpose, and your unique journey. It is an excellent tool for self-discovery and personal growth.

Shakira’s Life-Path Number

Born February 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Shakira’s birthday is 02-02-1977.

Step 1: Reduce the month

From the number 02, you add 2 + 0, resulting in 2.

Step 2: Reduce the date

02, so we leave it as 2.

Step 3: Reduce the year

1 + 9 + 7 + 7 = 24, which is still double digits, so we reduce it further. 2 + 4 = 6.

Step 4: Add the three resulting numbers and reduce them to a single-digit or Master Number

2 + 2 + 6 = 10.

1 + 0 = 1. The Life Path for this birth date is 1.

According to Numerology, if you are born with a Life Path number 1, you’re meant to be independent and assertive. You have a natural talent for leading and trying new things and always strive to manifest your goals. You’re fearless of change and can quickly adjust course if needed. You’re driven by a fear of failure, which makes you highly motivated and often successful. You’re always on the move and constantly seeking new challenges.

Piqué’s Life-Path Number

Born February 2, 1987, in Barcelona, Spain.

Piqué’s birthday is 02-02-1987.

Step 1: Reduce the month

From the number 02, you add 2 + 0, resulting in 2.

Step 2: Reduce the date

02, so we leave it as 2.

Step 3: Reduce the year

1 + 9 + 8 + 7 = 25, which is still double digits, so we reduce it further. 2 + 5 = 7.

Step 4: Add the three resulting numbers and reduce them to a single-digit or Master Number

2 + 2 + 7 = 11.

11 is a Master Number. The Life Path for this birth date is 11.

According to Numerology, individuals with an 11 Life Path may experience specific challenges that come along with it. Confidence and worry are the primary issues people born with this Life Path number can face. As a result, those with an 11 Life Path may need help to trust and develop their unique skills. However, if they can overcome these obstacles, they can use their intuition to the fullest and become more emotionally aware of the world around them. The 11 Life Path is known for excelling in relationships because they are highly attuned to their partner’s emotions. They can often anticipate their significant other’s needs before expressing them.