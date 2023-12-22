Dear Gemini, 2024 blesses you in many ways. First of all, as an air sign, the official entry of Pluto into Aquarius, your sister constellation, brings many benefits to you. Aquarius is your area of expansion, connection with foreign lands, publications, media, experiences in other countries, exporting your work to another country, higher learning, divine faith, courses, and graduations...
In January, the Sun and Pluto enter Aquarius, activating all these areas for you. You should also consider that in 2023, you already had a small activation of this zone for you, so all the themes you started dealing with in 2023 in those areas of your life will be much more active in 2024, making them a top priority.
In March, the eclipse season begins, and for you, these are very positive eclipses. On one hand, we have the eclipse in Libra in your zone of love, which could see you signing up for an important creative project, committing to a work project, or concluding a chapter of your life to focus more on enjoying a beloved hobby. The energy invites you to allow yourself to enjoy your creative talents more.
Also, in this series of eclipses, you’ll start a new cycle with a new team, having a significant impact on others, connecting with your power of influence in a new social group, work environment, or online presence. However, what I like most for you throughout the year is that on May 25, Jupiter, the planet of abundance and blessings, enters your sign, and on June 4, we have the alignment between Venus and the Sun also in your sign, making 2024, and especially your solar return from 2024 to 2025, bring tremendous blessings for you.
On one hand, you are encouraged to show yourself more and communicate more, even to teach others. If you’re single, the alignment of Venus and the Sun in your sign marks the arrival of a partner in your life, between April and June. If you’re in a relationship, it could also signify a pregnancy or a new chapter working with children or on highly creative projects.
Between September and November, we will have the second eclipse season of the year, which, for you, is related to a celebration or professional triumph that will, in turn, reveal a new facet of yourself. It is very likely to involve a new creative project with someone else, committing to an important relationship, or opening yourself up to getting to know someone you admire greatly if you missed the opportunity in the previous year.
And even though love is strongly marked for you this year, by the end of the year, you will be focusing a lot on your professional goals and making a career pivot for something more solid and long-term.