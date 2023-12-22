Dear Aries, since April 2023, your life has been changing with the aim of letting you shine and use your talents to value yourself more. This has also created changes in your most important relationships. These lessons are not over yet and will be key for you in 2024.

In January 2024, we have one of the most significant astrological events of the year, which is the entry of the Sun and Pluto into Aquarius. For you, this translates into your power of influence and your ability to showcase yourself and share with the world.

From March to June 2023, Pluto was there, and the changes you saw during that time will continue to develop from January onwards. The energy pushes you to shine and influence more people with your brilliance. However, you will need to pay attention to the new groups you will belong to and figure out how to resolve any fears or conflicts that may arise from venturing into new environments.

In February, a project or group collaboration arrives, or an event in your social circle that can yield great results. It will be a time for celebration but also for investing your energy and money to promote that project.

In March, we have an eclipse season, with a lunar eclipse in your opposite sign and a solar eclipse in your sign. This sees you taking a significant step in a partnership, association, or collaboration, assuming a greater commitment and, in doing so, revealing a new facet of yourself and something you have been investing your energy in for some time. The early months of the year will undoubtedly transform you and your priorities.

In April, we have the most important astrological event of the year: the alignment of Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, your zone of resources. This makes 2024 the year in which your finances and your way of sustaining yourself will change completely, as you will be creating new sources of income by doing something very innovative. It may feel somewhat unstable, but it has enormous growth potential.

In June, with the alignment of Venus and the Sun in your communication zone and the arrival of Jupiter in that sign, you will find yourself announcing a significant project. It could be that you have to learn another language or start sharing your work in other languages. You will also begin a period of short trips between two places, lots of movement, and also learning something new, taking a course, or becoming a teacher to others.

In 2024, we also highlight the second eclipse season of the year, from September to November, which marks the end of a stage in your life and the opening to immense creativity, sensitivity, and a new phase in a partnership. Of course, a pregnancy could occur if you desire it, as the year ends with Mars, your planet, retrograding in Leo, your zone of creativity, fertility, and children until 2025, making you extremely fertile or opening your life to the energy of children. If you seek love, this is the year to find it and commit to that person to enter a new stage.