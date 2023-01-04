Discover your Chinese zodiac element and what it means: Astrology

Wondering about your Chinese zodiac element? Apart from the 12 zodiac animal signs, there are also five elements of Chinese astrology. These are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

To find which of the five elements belongs to your zodiac sign, it’s important to know that it will be determined by your birth year, particularly the last digit. People born under the same element are said to share similar personality traits.

Metal: Birth years ending in 0 or 1

Water: Birth years ending in 2 or 3

Wood: Birth years ending in 4 or 5

Fire: Birth years ending in 6 or 7

Earth: Birth years ending in 8 or 9

If you have Wood as your element, this means you are categorized as a stable visionary. When it comes to Fire, Chinese astrology says these individuals are thrill seekers. People under the Earth element are thoughtful meditators, while the Metal elements describe them as cold and driven. On the other hand, Water elements are known to be artists who look inward.

Watch the video to find out all about your Chinese zodiac element!