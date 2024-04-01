Astrologer warns the effects of Mercury retrograde in Aries and how it affects your sign

As we enter the season of retrogrades, we can expect to experience a surge of cosmic events that will influence our lives in various ways. The year’s first Mercury retrograde is slated to occur from April 1st to the 25th, and it will take place in the fiery sign of Aries, which the planet Mars governs.

This period is known for its intense energy and potential chaos, and it can be challenging to navigate without proper guidance. To help you make the most of this time, the experts at Psychic World have teamed up with renowned psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman and shared insights with HOLA! USA on how to manage the effects of this retrograde season. With their guidance, you can prepare to face the challenges and harness the opportunities from this powerful cosmic event.

Effects of Mercury Retrograde

During Mercury retrograde, expect energy shifts, communication breakdowns, and encounters with long-lost connections. While this can be a time for reflection and new beginnings, it’s crucial to exercise caution, especially as past relationships resurface. Take this opportunity to release resentments and make peace with the past, but be wary of reigniting old flames as it may lead to chaos.

Impact on Communication

Inbaal Honigman highlights the challenges this retrograde poses to communication: “When Mercury is retrograde in the sign of Aries, it means that the most basic communication around those matters is unsuccessful. Mercury is the planet of communication and rules many different situations daily. Trying to order anything online, hiring a new employee, redesigning the home, are all jobs that will work best when Mercury is back in its forward motion,” the expert says. “Especially in a world so reliant on communication in the digital age. During the retrograde, you may notice phones don’t charge, TVs randomly switch off, emails refuse to be sent and many other blocks.”

Most Affected Signs

While all signs will feel the retrograde’s effects, Aries will bear the brunt of them. Known for their directness, Aries must be cautious with their words to avoid regrettable actions. Inbaal adds, “Those born under the Ram’s sign would feel the Sun’s wrath. Aries is a direct and fearless fire sign who is happy to face big decisions head-on.

Aries‘ directness is questioned, and secrecy is favored over blunt honesty. Gemini will also be impacted since it is ruled by Mercury and a mutable sign like Virgo. Geminis live their lives communicating and can’t tolerate an uncharged phone or getting locked out of their socials, which is quite common during a Mercury Retrograde.

Pisces, the polar opposite of Virgo, and Sagittarius, the polar opposite of Gemini, would also find navigating this Mercury Retrograde in Virgo hard. They’re both incredibly sociable signs, and the Retrograde could bring people from the past back into their lives, which is a little stressful.“

Navigating Mercury Retrograde

To make the most of this retrograde, prioritize self-care and spend quality time with loved ones. Practice patience and flexibility, and think twice before communicating. Watch for opportunities for closure with old flames during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th. “As for new romantic relationships, the stars are not aligned and you should avoid dating someone new - unless you want to descend into a chaotic new relationship. It is best to put your dating life on hold during this time, as people may not always be what they seem,” the astrologer says. “As fantasies take over the narrative, goals for the future become more apparent. It can be seen with great clarity that changes are needed and what those changes are. Outdoor manifesting in nature is suitable at the time of the Solar Eclipse in Mercury retrograde, embracing the shadow time and visualising how different things will be when the Sun returns.”

Managing Work Challenges

In the professional realm, confusion and miscommunication may disrupt progress. Stay vigilant, postpone new endeavors, and concentrate on revising existing plans.