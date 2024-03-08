2024 Solar Eclipse: Experience 268 seconds of darkness traveling to Mazatlán, Mexico

A once-in-a-lifetime experience is taking place on April 8, and Mazatlán, Mexico is preparing to welcome visitors from all over the world. This upcoming solar eclipse has travelers wanting to explore more about Mexican culture, as the Path of Totality includes 268 seconds of darkness along the eclipse’s path.

As reported by Airbnb, there is a “massive demand for stays” in the area, including other destinations, such as Torreon and Durango. Offering oceanfront retreats, travelers will enjoy the eclipse and will have the opportunity to explore new areas of Mexico, immersing “in the local culture and discovering hidden gems off the beaten path.”

Airbnb has many serviced apartments available in Mazatlán, Mexico, perfect to enjoy the solar eclipse

North American cities are also along the eclipse’s path, including the greater Hill Country region in Texas, and Indianapolis, as well as Cleveland, Dallas, and New York City.

A partial solar eclipse is seen in San Salvador

The trending destination along the path of the eclipse is mainly Mazatlán, Mexico, as it promises a different experience, “steeped in rich history and infused with vibrant culture.” The area features colonial architecture, and world-renowned cuisine at the iconic Malecon boardwalk and the historic Old Town.

Mazatlán, Mexico

Travelers are looking for unique experiences, especially when it comes to outdoor spaces, with other destinations gaining popularity on Airbnb, including San Salvador, El Salvador, Nassau, The Bahamas, La Fortuna, Costa Rica, San Pedro, Belize, Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and Antigua, Guatemala.

The study also found an increase in search “for Camping, Camper and Yurt categories by US guests in February 2024 compared to last year for check ins between the Spring period.”

