Shakira and Lewis Hamilton starting ‘fun and flirty’ relationship: Report

A new romance is on the horizon. Following rumors about the friendship between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton turning into a romance, People has confirmed that the pair are in fact “getting to know” each other as they spend more and more quality time together.

A close source to the two celebrities revealed to the publication that the Colombian singer and the F1 driver are starting a “fun and flirty relationship” after first being spotted together in Miami. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,“ the insider said.

It was also reported that the source knows both of them very well, however, they have yet to address the nature of their relationship. Shakira and Lewis were recently spotted in Barcelona together, attending the F1 Spanish Grand Prix with a group of friends.

The pair posed for a photo posted on Instagram, which fueled the rumors even more, making online users wonder if they have been getting closer, as the sportsman was next to the singer, with his hand around her waist, as they enjoyed drinks following the event.

Shakira recently revealed that she is focusing on herself this year following her controversial divorce from Gerard Piqué. The star has been spotted going on multiple outings in Miami, having fun and enjoying her new life in Florida. “It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be,” Shakira said at the Billboard’s Woman of the Year award.