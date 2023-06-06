Shakira’s Versace shirt might be a special present from Lewis Hamilton

Shakira was captured in Barcelona supporting her rumored love interest Lewis Hamiltonwhile he competed at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Colombian global sensation rocked a Versace silk twill long-sleeved shirt featuring a Heritage Butterflies and Ladybugs print for the highly publicized event. The piece also includes a refreshed archival pattern set against a polka dot background and Baroque flourishes.

Colombian singer Shakira attends the F1 Grand Prix of Spain

Happy to see how beautiful the design looks on Shakira, Donatella Versace commented she looked “incredible.” The singer and philanthropist responded to the designer saying she “loved” the brand’s new collection.

Although it is no secret that artists get tons of stuff for free despite their bulky wallets and hefty bank accounts, many people speculate that Shakira’s blouse might be a gift from Hamilton, as he was in attendance at the latest Versace fashion show.

Versace silk twill long-sleeved shirt featuring a Heritage Butterflies and Ladybugs print

The drop is an exciting collaboration between Dua Lipa and Versace that was presented at Cannes. The pieces feature Dua Lipa’s ideas merged with archival Versace prints and silhouettes. During the fashion show, Hamilton, Donatella, and Dua Lipa were seen together posing for the cameras and having a great time.

Lewis Hamilton with Donatella Versace and Dua Lipapic.twitter.com/gPSLurjK5f — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 23, 2023

Shakira and Lewis previously had dinner after the Miami F1 Grand Prix at Cipriani restaurant. Then the global sensation and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion met again on a yacht sailing off the coast of Miami.